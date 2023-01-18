Gov. Edwards' appointments include Ascension Parish residents

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions, which included Ascension Parish residents.

Lt. Lorre Claiborne of Gonzales was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Lt. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.

Jack H. Harris of Prairieville was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Harris is president of VIP International. He will serve at large.

Alejandro “Al” Perkins of Prairieville was reappointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Perkins is a partner with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice law firm and an adjunct professor with Southern University Law Center. He will represent the 6th congressional district.