LOCAL
Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer
Staff Report
Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson.
In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends.
He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales.
Anderson served the community for 23 years from March 1972 to November 1995.
Visitation was set for Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. and interment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery.