Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer

Staff Report

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson.

In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends.

He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales.

Anderson served the community for 23 years from March 1972 to November 1995.

Visitation was set for Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. and interment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery.