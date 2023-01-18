Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device.