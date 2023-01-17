Passenger dies in Airline Highway crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a four-vehicle crash involving a fatality on U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) south of Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Cameron Hall of Maurepas.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville, was headed north in the left lane on U.S. 61. For reasons still being investigated, Lessard veered to the left, crossed the median, entering the southbound lane of travel, where he struck a 2011 Toyota Tundra head-on.

At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling behind the Tundra in the left lane of travel. The driver of the Cruze veered toward the right lane in an attempt to avoid a collision with the Tundra, but impacted the undercarriage of the Tundra. The Tahoe then impacted the passenger side of the Cruze.

Lessard, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. Hall, who was the front passenger of the Civic, was not restrained and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra and Cruze were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was also properly restrained and denied having any injuries in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from all drivers and will be submitted for scientific analysis. Any criminal or traffic violations discovered in the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash, troopers said in the release.

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.