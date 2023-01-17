Lt. Col. Cody Melancon sworn in as FBI National Academy Association board member

Staff Report

Lt. Col. Cody Melancon of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was sworn in as a board member for the FBI National Academy Association Inc., Louisiana State Chapter.

Melancon, who has been with the APSO for 28 years, graduated from the FBI Academy in 2020, according to a release.

He is currently a Deputy Chief and oversees Special Operations for the APSO, which includes the Communications Division, Community Outreach, Hazmat, and more. He also played a key role in the recent renovation and expansion of the Sheriff’s Office.