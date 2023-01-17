Girl Scout Dream Lab planned for Gonzales

Staff Report

A new Girl Scout DreamLab has been slated for construction near Cabela's in Gonzales.

According to a Girl Scouts Louisiana East social media post, the new headquarters is part of a grant pilot program with Girls Scouts of the USA and will be one of the first two in the nation.

The facility will be a space for girls to go beyond the activities they may do at home or school. It will be easy to access and open to the public, according to the post.

Girl Scouts will be able to participate in immersive STEM-related activities while others will be able to showcase their talents by creating videos and podcasts.

Construction is expected to finish some time in the spring. A grand opening celebration will be planned at a later date.

The location will be centrally located in Ascension Parish, near the Hwy. 30 exit of Interstate 10.