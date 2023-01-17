Ascension Parish Library offers computer assistance

Staff Report

Assistance is available for Beginner Computer Skills, Introduction to Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, and Publisher, Email and social media, or help with electronic devices to use the library’s digital resources. All sessions will be held at the library in Gonzales.

Sign up for a 30-minute session for a basic overview of computer usage or get answers to any questions you might have at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24, or 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

These classes are designed for beginners, and each session is tailored to meet your needs.

To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955 and let us know how we can assist you.

Wheely Good Fun

Come play at Ascension Parish Library with activities that feature wheely good fun. The library will have everything from toy construction vehicles moving rocks and sand to a pool noodle racecar track and a maze for cars. There will even be a giant inflatable tire to play on.

Roll on over to the Gonzales library at 10 a.m. Saturday or the Galvez library at 10 a.m. Jan. 28.