Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.

The stick horse rodeo has a fee of $5. Participants do not have to be a 4-H member. Admission is free.

Following the stick horse rodeo, there will be fellowship and adult showmanship contests for 4-H and FFA alumni. A silent auction will take place throughout the show and rodeo.

Saturday, the Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA hosts its 77th annual Livestock Show at Lamar Dixon Barns 7 & 8. There will be cattle, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits and poultry exhibited at the show, along with showmanship contests and premier exhibitor tests.

The show is open to the public. The judging begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle, followed by sheep, goats and swine. The rabbit and poultry shows will both begin at 9 a.m.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors and livestock families for contributing to the Ascension Parish Livestock Show. Prime Level sponsors include Rockin’ 4K Cattle, Gautreau Accounting & Tax, Settoon Construction, Scott Fences, Tractor Supply Co, and MMR Constructors.

4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults. For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621.5799.

Schedule

FRIDAY

Noon: Cattle, Goats, Sheep and Swine May Begin to Arrive

6 p.m.: Stick Horse Rodeo registration

6:30 p.m.: Stick Horse Rodeo Begins

7:15 p.m.: Approximate time for alumni/adult showmanship contests

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: Check in Poultry and Rabbits

8 a.m.: Show Begins

9 a.m.: Poultry and Rabbit Shows Begin followed by showmanship

6 p.m.: Livestock Show Award Banquet

*All schedules and guidelines are subject to change as we get closer to the show.