CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Mardi Gras parade scheduled for Gonzales

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo will host its annual Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30.

More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo.

Boat parade set for Feb. 11

The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon.

Grand marshals are Manny and Christine Simoneaux.

Registration will be at Manny's Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sock Hop set for Jan. 27

The Ascension Parish Council on Aging will host the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop Jan. 27 at the Ascension Gym located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment.

Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

Livestock show planned for Gonzales

Louisiana youth will gather in Ascension Parish for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of Feb. 11 to 18.

8th grade night set

The 8th grade informational nights for the Early College Option are set for Jan. 23, Feb. 15, and March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Bull, Bands, and Barrels scheduled

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event features Bailey Zimmerman.

