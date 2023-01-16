In honor of MLK, a day of service was celebrated in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

In Donaldsonville, the parish seat of Ascension Parish, fellowship and service marked the day set aside to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of its event at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, as well as activities hosted at the River Road African American Museum Jan. 16.

Special guests and performers paid tribute to the late Dr. King, and volunteers from across the parish and surrounding areas joined together to beautify the area around the Donaldsonville museum.