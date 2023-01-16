Ascension Parish Council committee assignments announced

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Council Chair Chase Melancon released appointments to the council's sub-committees.

As chair, one of his responsibilities is to form the committees, which include recreation, transportation, finance, personnel, utilities, and strategic planning.

Melancon has stated he will not appoint anyone to strategic planning or utilities as he has proposed to eliminate the two committees due to no longer being needed. The full council is expected to vote on the elimination of the committees Feb. 2.

The committees include:

Finance: Michael Mason (chair), John Cagnolatti (vice chair), and includes all council members; secretary Ashley Barnes.

Recreation: Aaron Lawler (chair), Travis Turner (vice chair), Dal Waguespack, Joel Robert, and Alvin Thomas; secretary Michelle Templet.

Personnel: Cagnolatti (chair), Robert (vice chair), Mason, Thomas, and Dempsey Lambert; secretary Jodi Simmons.

Transportation: Lambert (chair), Robert (vice chair), Cagnolatti, Lawler, and Teri Casso; secretary Darla Summerville.

East Ascension Drainage: includes all members except District 1's Thomas whose district is on the west side. Casso (chair) and Lambert (vice chair); secretary Leslie Daigle.

West Ascension Drainage: Thomas and Robert; secretary Peggy White.

Quad Area: Lambert and Cagnolatti.

Animal Control: Casso

River Region Legislative Caucus: Thomas and Cagnolatti.

Office of Emergency Preparedness: Melancon.

Council on Aging: Melancon.

Ascension Economic Development Corp.: Cagnolatti and Lawler.

Melancon was selected as chair during the Jan. 5 Ascension Parish Council meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. Thomas was voted to serve as vice chair.

