Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

Staff Report

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge No. 1153 supported veteran service programs.

The event included all of the traditions of a carnival ball and served as a continuation of the Elks Carnival Ball celebrating its 90-year anniversary.

