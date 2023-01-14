23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6.

Ascension Parish:

Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Christopher Fontaine, 10059 River Run Estates Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Dayne Donely, 8516 Bergeron St. Livonia, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Michael Wright, 313 Rue Ciel Carencro, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 13 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 13 months supervised probation.

Christopher Cleaver, 11703 Seamen Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Charles Colar, 918 South George St. Gonzales, LA., age 63, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant must serve 2 years of the said sentence.

Travis Darville, 36083 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Joseph Guidry, 18624 Broussard Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Matherne Johnson, 1351 McGinnis St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 65, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jimel London, 15182 Airline Hwy Prairieville, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Philip Mayers, 46018 Gold Place Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Dontrell Landry, 39070 Prairie North Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 13 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shannon Lane, 3512 Dalton St. Baton Rouge, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Jamari Lundy, 14114 Pecan Ridge Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Chad Cuccia, St. Amant, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Vehicular Negligent Injuring and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 2 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 6 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Billy Joe Waller, 31215 Suzie Circle Denham Springs, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jordan Williams, 1645 St. Francis Ln. St. Gabriel, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Germaine Sharper, 9446 William Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

David McCallum, 4545 Downman Rd. New Orleans, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

LeRoyal Lanus, 125 Grisaffe Ln. Belle Rose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nathan Lowe, 632 Reeds Bridge Rd. Oberlin, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Lloyd Brooks, 234 S Plum St. Gramercy, LA., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Timothy Granier, 2820 Hwy 44 Paulina, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Steven Sifers, 2390 Exchange Alley Lutcher, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Lateesha Domingue, 5815 Trenton Ave. Baton Rouge, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Automobile Insurance Policies and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.