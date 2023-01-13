LOCAL

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Staff Report
The Shreveport location of Crumbl Cookies opened its doors on Nov. 5 last year.

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.

Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week.

Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly basis.

Crumbl Cookies has over 200 recipes for their treats, but serves up only six varieties at any given time. The menu changes weekly.

The nearest current location is along Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. Others in Louisiana are in Metairie, Slidell, Covington, Lafayette, Shreveport, and Bossier City.

Crumbl started in Logan, Utah in 2017.

Sonny's BBQ is a restaurant chain that originated in Gainesville Florida in 1968.