23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

Ascension Parish:

Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Dynasty Dunn, 800 Riverview Complex Donaldsonville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Chad Bizette, 18282 Hwy 22 Livingston, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ronald Brady Jr., 2208 Eastmere St. Harvey, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Catherine Riley, 42951 John Sheets Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Rhiannon Schroeder, 13200 Depen St. Gonzales, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Donnie Daigle, 209 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (3 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Dalvin Coates, 315 McCastle Ave. Baton Rouge, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Kendrick Fobb, 204 Mockingbird Ln. Saint Rose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Windall Herring, 8211 Perkins Rd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jason Tucker, 45208 Penny Duplessis Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Monique Ledet, 403 Bapiste Cir. Houma, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

James Johnson Jr., 116 Palm Lane Labadieville, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Danzell Washington, 443 Fredrick Dr. Thibodaux, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Felipe Rebolloso, 249 Hummingbird Dr. Houma, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Unlawful Production, Manufacturing, Distribution, or Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Oscar Davis, 5752 Hwy 1 Paincourtville, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.