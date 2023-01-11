Single lane closures planned for Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass

Staff Report

According to Ascension Parish government, there will be occasional single-lane closures throughout the next two weeks on Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass and the Bayou Goudine bridge west of Hwy. 928 (Coon Trap and KC roads).

The closure is necessary for the contractor to install new guardrails on both sides of each bridge in both directions.

A parish spokesperson warned motorists to expect delays due to the construction and to be extra caution traveling through the work zones.

