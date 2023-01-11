Ascension Parish Superintendent announces decision not to renew contract

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30, 2023.

Alexander made the announcement at the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting.

"It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system. It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent. Announcing my intentions now gives them adequate time to make a great decision for our district. In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this Spring Semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community," stated Alexander.

"We are grateful for the leadership of Superintendent David Alexander and look forward to continued progress as he completes his tenure," said School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. "In the coming months, the Ascension Parish School Board will work in consultation with staff and legal counsel to determine appropriate steps for appointing a new superintendent. As always, we will be open and transparent as we work in the best interests of our students, employees, and the communities we represent."

A 38-year educator from Ruston, Louisiana, Alexander began working in Ascension Public Schools in 1997 at St. Amant High School as a teacher and coach. From 2005 to 2011, he served as an assistant principal and then as principal of Dutchtown High School. He led the district's high schools for five years as Director of Secondary Schools until he retired in early 2016. Alexander briefly worked in the private sector before returning as Superintendent of Schools in August 2016.

Under Alexander's leadership, Ascension Public Schools recovered from the historic Flood of 2016; achieved international accreditation twice, reorganized the district; launched a five-year strategic planning process; implemented comprehensive district branding; passed a $140 million construction millage; opened four new schools; and successfully continued education during a global pandemic with only two days of paused learning.

Additionally, during his six-year tenure as superintendent, Ascension Public Schools achieved the following milestones:

In 2022, Ascension earned the District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

For seven consecutive years, Ascension earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.

For eight consecutive years, Ascension earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

In 2021, Ascension earned the Legacy Award from the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Two schools earned the prestigious TAP Founders Award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching: G.W. Carver Primary in 2017 and Duplessis Primary in 2020. In addition, Pecan Grove Primary earned the award in 2015.

In 2018, Superintendent Alexander earned the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal from the Louisiana National Guard.

In 2017, Ascension earned the coveted Gold Medallion Award from the National School Public Relations Association.

Further initiatives implemented by Superintendent Alexander were an independent salary and sustainability study that resulted in a series of salary increases and one-time pay for all staff; the district's first Professional Educators Leadership Academy; and a comprehensive economic impact study.

"There are many more exciting things to be accomplished this spring, and I look forward to participating in that important work as we build upon the legacy of this outstanding school system," said Alexander.

Alexander holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Louisiana Tech University and a master's degree in math education from Louisiana State University. He and his wife Dacia, have two children who are products of Ascension Public Schools: Caleb and Ashley. Caleb and his wife, Krystal, have a boy named Parish and are expecting their second child.