Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Ascension Parish

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Principals and students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle took a field trip Jan. 10 to the Gonzales City Hall and the Ascension Parish Government to meet with Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. The students learned about responsibilities and day-to-day duties each office holds. The City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish have declared the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 as Catholic Schools Week.

This year’s theme for Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” During this week, students will participate in a variety of activities to celebrate their faith, praise their academic excellence and share their commitment of service to others. Students also will be invited to participate in a weekend mass in their home church parish designated to recognizing all Catholic school students.