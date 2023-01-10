Ascension Parish Council on Aging sponsors January senior sock hop

Staff Report

Get ready to move as the first senior sock hop event of the new year will be Jan. 27.

The Ascension Parish Council on Aging will host the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop at the Ascension Gym located at 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment.

Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

There are openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities.

For details on how to get involved, contact Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation Michelle Templet at (225) 450-1081.