Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids.

Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release.

The projects and their apparent low bids are:

New Bridge:

Nelson Rd. extension and bridge over Contraband Bayou in Calcasieu Parish: $101,710,925.30

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Phase 1 of Bayou Barataria Bridge replacement in Jefferson Parish: $54,994,064.73

Pavement/Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, and striping on U.S. 171 between Caddo Parish line and LA 3132 in Caddo Parish: $10,044,949.63

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Widening to 4-lane on LA 70 between the Sunshine Bridge and LA 22 in St. James Parish: $50,182,110.02

Roundabout construction at PR 929 and Parker Rd. in Ascension Parish: $2,176,838.65

Other:

Sidewalks, ramps, and pedestrian crossings along Manhattan Blvd. between Lapalco Blvd. and Bayou Barataria in Jefferson Parish: $1,337,004.65

Sidewalks at Westdale and Bernard Terrace in East Baton Rouge Parish: $938,846.19

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.