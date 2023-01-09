Prairieville Fire Department improves fire protection rating

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Fire District 3, also known to many as Prairieville Fire Department, started 2023 on a high note as the district received official notification that it has improved its fire protection rating from class 3 to class 2 for residential and commercial properties.

According to a statement from Fire Chief Mark Stewart, fire departments are rated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) for insurance classification. Fire districts are rated on a scale from 1 to 10 with 1 being the highest obtainable score. The rating evaluation is based on 50 percent fire department, 40 percent water system, and 10 percent communications. Over the past five years, improvements have been made in all three grading score areas.

Stewart said much credit is to be given to the men and women who diligently work for Ascension Parish Fire District 3, their hard work is what allows these accomplishments to happen.

He also thanked Ascension Parish Water Co. and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre along with his dispatch center for their continuing improvements helping us achieve this Class 2 rating.

"The rating for fire departments, and Ascension Parish Fire District 3’s improved rating is essential for our citizens as Louisiana law mandates that better fire insurance ratings translate into savings on property fire insurance premiums," Stewart stated.

Ascension Parish Fire District 3 encouraged owners of residential and commercial properties to contact their Insurance Agent for potential savings with the New Class 2 fire rating.

"This classification improvement is a direct result of the efforts and hard work of our men and women serving in Fire District 3," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. "We are grateful for their diligence in continuing to make improvements for our safety."