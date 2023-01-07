Ascension Parish firefighters extinguish grass fires along Interstate 10

Staff Report

Ascension Parish firefighters responded to grass fires Jan. 6 that were burning along Interstate 10 from the Hwy. 73 exit in the Dutchtown area east to the Hwy. 30 exit in the Gonzales area.

Firefighters from Gonzales, Prairieville, Sorrento, and Geismar were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department reported its members also responded to another grass fire that threatened a house and a trailer.

"Just a friendly reminder, even though the ground is wet and saturated with water, dried materials and vegetation can still burn and threaten your property," Geismar Chief Nat Stephens warned.

A motorist shared photos of the fires along Interstate 10, which were widely shared through a Facebook post.

According to an article published in The Advocate, the cause was not determined for the Interstate 10 fires.

