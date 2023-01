Staff Report

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville announced its students of the year.

The students were: Chloe Chauvin, fifth grade; Sophie Crochet, eighth grade; and Anna Schexnayder, 12th grade.

"These students have not only excelled academically, but have displayed leadership, service, discipleship, and citizenship," a school spokesperson stated. "We are so proud of these students and their accomplishments!"