Gonzales man arrested in connection with fatal shooting three months ago

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Gonzales man Jan. 5 in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey of Gonzales.

According to an APSO news release, 21-year-old Gregory Magee Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street in Gonzales Sept. 30 of last year.

Deputies found Dorsey deceased inside of his car from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

During the investigation, detectives identified Magee as a suspect and executed a warrant for his arrest.

Magee was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and further details may be limited.