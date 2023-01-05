Two Baton Rouge suspects identified in Prairieville vehicle burglary, shooting of homeowner

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a news release detectives have received arrest warrants for two suspects from Baton Rouge in connection with a vehicle burglary that led to the shooting of a Prairieville resident.

Detectives identified the suspects as Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, both of Baton Rouge.

The two are suspected in the vehicle burglary and shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood, which is off of Hwy. 73 in the Prairieville area. The residential area is east of the Interstate 10 exit.

According to the release, both suspects were being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on unrelated charges, and they were expected to be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

An APSO spokesperson said the charges are expected to be: three counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree feticide, two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of criminal trespass, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, and two counts misdemeanor theft.

In a previous news release, the office identified the victim of the shooting as a female homeowner.

Deputies previously reported the homeowners approached the two men during a vehicle burglary at a residence in the neighborhood.

As the suspect vehicle fled the scene, at least one of the suspects reportedly fired multiple shots, grazing one of the homeowners.

According to APSO's previous release, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and she transported herself to a hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit received information that identified the suspect vehicle as a newer model compact black SUV.

Detectives believe this vehicle and the suspects are linked to a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Oakland Crossing and neighboring subdivisions.

