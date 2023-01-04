Locals attend national cemeteries for Wreaths Across America

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Members of the Heirome Gaines Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution attended both the Louisiana National Cemetery and the Baton Rouge National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America. The chapter was honored to sponsor wreaths at both cemeteries. While at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery, Regent Brittney Kean placed a wreath on General Philemon Thomas’ grave. She also placed a wreath at her cousin Thomas Foster Murphy’s grave. For more information about DAR, contact Kean at heiromegainesdar@gmail.com or visit www.dar.org.