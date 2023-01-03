Team of Dreams Ascension spring registration runs through January

Staff Report

Spring 2023 registration for Team of Dreams Ascension opened Jan. 1 and will continue to Jan. 31.

Team of Dreams is an all-abilities baseball league serving the youth and young adults of Ascension Parish and surrounding areas.

The league is for persons who use wheelchairs, persons with physical disabilities, or persons with intellectual disabilities. This league is meant for young and adult athletes.

If you have an interest in participating, volunteering, or would like more information, contact teamofdreamsgonzales@gmail.com.

For more information, see the City of Gonzales website at gonzalesla.com.