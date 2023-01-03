Prairieville homeowner grazed by gunshot after vehicle burglary: Ascension Parish detectives

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have been investigating a shooting on Oakland Crossing Blvd. in Prairieville around 10 p.m. Jan. 2.

According to a release, deputies learned that two men committed a vehicle burglary at a residence and were approached by the homeowners.

As the suspect vehicle fled the scene, at least one of the suspects reportedly fired multiple shots, grazing one of the homeowners.

According to APSO, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and transported herself to an area hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit received information that identified the suspect vehicle as a newer model compact black SUV.

Detectives believe this vehicle and the suspects are linked to a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Oakland Crossing and neighboring subdivisions.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.