Ascension Parish government updates Marvin Braud Pump Station status

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government provided an update on the Marvin Braud Pump Station, which was temporarily taken offline Dec. 30 in response to a reported fire.

According to a parish news release, the ongoing investigation revealed that there was a mechanical failure by means of a ruptured air component in the engine's clutch assembly.

The internal failure caused a drop in air pressure, which allowed metal components to come into contact with one another.

The heat from the metal-on-metal contact ignited the rubber in the clutch assembly, creating the fire.

Contractors were on site within the hour and found only three engines received damage.

Workers immediately began inspecting damaged pumps and made repairs with spare parts on site.

By 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, three of the pumps were turned back on and were operated safely through Jan. 2 to reach target water elevation levels.

By 5 p.m. Jan. 1, workers were able to activate an additional pump, bringing the total to four pumps online.

Engineers were working to investigate protective measures that will be able to mitigate such events in the future.

While most pumping events are managed using three to four pumps, current estimates forecast the Marvin Braud will be at its pump quota of five by early next week.