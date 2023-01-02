Ascension Parish Council approves new district map

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council, during a special meeting held in Gonzales Dec. 29, approved the new council district boundaries after accounting for the rise in population reflected in the 2020 Census.

District 6 Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area, provided an update to citizens through a social media post.

In order to maintain equal representation throughout all areas of the parish, the district map must be reviewed following every national Census count.

After rising to a population of 107,215 in 2010, the total population in Ascension Parish continued to tick up over recent years, reaching 126,500 in 2020.

During 2022, the parish council held public open houses to discuss the possible district boundaries for the 11 seats.

The new map will be in effect for the 2023 election, including qualifying, according to the ordinance. It will become fully effective for all purposes Jan. 1, 2024.

Chair John Cagnolatti acknowledged Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, Registrar of Voters Shanie Bourg, and consulting demographer Mike Hefner who assisted the council throughout the process.

