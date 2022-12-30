Ascension Parish's Marvin Braud Pump Station temporarily out of service due to fire

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government notified emergency services of a fire at Marvin Braud Pump Station around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 30.

According to a parish news release, emergency agencies and parish officials responded just after noon.

"This investigation is ongoing, and full details will be released when available," parish spokesperson Brandon Gatlin stated.

The pump station was shut down to fully evaluate the extent of the damages. No injuries were reported.

To help reduce the high waters, the parish opened all gate valves to allow the gravity drainage system to be activated.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security actively monitored the weather and kept all officials updated with any changes.

The pump station control flooding for much of the parish, including the Gonzales, St. Amant, Sorrento, Prairieville, and Geismar areas.