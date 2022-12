Staff Report

LSU of Alexandria announced its December 2022 graduates, which included several from Ascension Parish.

The graduates were Johnathan Lagattuta (summa cum laude) of Prairieville, Mone Byers-Seay (cum laude) of Gonzales, Elena Ruiz of Prairieville, Bella Istre of Gonzales, Dewanna Lewis of Prairieville, Courtney Albert of Gonzales, Caleb Jobe of Prairieville, and Auhtym Blankenship (magna cum laude) of Gonzales.