Geismar man sentenced to 40 years in connection with Prairieville fatal shooting

A Geismar man was sentenced Dec. 13 to 40 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting at a Prairieville residence.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson pled guilty to manslaughter Aug. 10 as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in relation to the shooting death of 36-year-old Frederick Patterson of Prairieville.

Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples prosecuted the case and Judge Cody Martin presided over the matter.

According to the release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting March 11, 2018 at a residence in Prairieville.

Deputies reportedly found Patterson deceased inside the residence from a gunshot wound in the neck.

During the same time, deputies responded to a field a short distance away where a man was screaming for help, according to the release.

The man, identified as Emerson, was detained and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Detectives reportedly learned Patterson and Emerson were inside the residence together and the homeowner was in another room when a loud bang was heard.

The homeowner reported walking back to where Emerson and Patterson were and found Patterson on the floor bleeding and a firearm on a piece of furniture nearby.

Emerson reportedly was still at the scene and made statements indicating that he shot Patterson.

Upon his release from medical care, Emerson was transported to the sheriff's office where he was interviewed.

Deputies reported Emerson confessed to the killing during the interview.

Emerson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

