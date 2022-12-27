Steven Miller set to be sworn in as judge

Staff Report

Steven Miller, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, was scheduled to be sworn in as judge of the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, during an investiture ceremony Dec. 28 at the Lafourche Parish Courthouse in Thibodaux.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal, one of the five Louisiana intermediate appellate courts, is domiciled in East Baton Rouge Parish and serves 16 parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.

Miller was elected Nov. 8 to fill the seat held by Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, who chose to retire at the end of her term Dec. 31.

He has been serving as a judge on the 17th Judicial District Court since being elected to the district court in 2014.

Prior to taking the bench, Miller also served as assistant district attorney in Lafourche Parish for 12 years and had private practice for more than 20 years.

He is married to Ann James Miller, and they have two children, Emma Claire and Jack.