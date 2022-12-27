Prairieville suspect arrested after Assumption Parish traffic stop

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Prairieville woman on multiple felony charges in connection with a traffic stop Dec. 24 west of Labadieville.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Nicole Marie Hampton was arrested.

A patrol deputy reportedly observed a westbound vehicle on Hwy. 398 with an equipment violation and initiated a stop.

The deputy conducted an interview and decided to investigate further, according to the release.

During a criminal history check, the deputy reportedly was advised that a fugitive warrant was outstanding for the driver.

According to the release, the suspect acknowledged that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Deputies said it was determined that she had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2011 and could not lawfully possess a firearm.

During the vehicle search process, a quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm were recovered, the release stated, and drug paraphernalia was recovered.

Hampton was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances, Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Tag, Tail Lamps Required, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fugitive Warrant – New Orleans Police Department – Unauthorized Use of a Moveable.

Hampton remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.