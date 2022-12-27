Darrow woman dies in Gonzales crash; Hammond woman arrested

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) south of Hwy. 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in the Gonzales area of Ascension Parish after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that Jennie Alexander of Hammond, was driving a 2008 Nissan Frontier headed north on U.S. 61. At the same time, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was headed south in the left lane on US 61. For reasons still being investigated, Alexander exited the roadway to the right, re-entered the northbound lanes, crossed the median, and struck the Equinox head-on in the southbound lane.

Hall was the front passenger in the Equinox and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Hall suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Alexander was properly restrained and transported to local hospital due to minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Equinox was not properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. In addition, there was juvenile rear passenger in the Equinox who was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Impairment on the part of Alexander is unknown at this time. During the course of the investigation, Alexander was arrested for Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring, and Careless Operation and booked in the Ascension Parish Jail. A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

