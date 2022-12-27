Ascension Parish Library issues January reading challenge

Staff Report

New year, new reading challenge. APL’s January Beanstack reading challenge is “All the Feels.” It’s all about looking ahead – to the new year, new possibilities, new resolutions and all the feelings that come with them. Exploring your emotions through reading helps you empathize with others while discovering new experiences.

Ascension Parish Library is competing with other libraries to win prizes based on community participation. Our goal is to have the community read and log 2,000 books.

Sign up at myAPL.beanstack.org/reader365.

Marketplace Health Insurance Q & A

It’s time to put your health and wellness first. Start 2023 with help navigating your options for healthcare. Ascension Parish Library is hosting seminars on Tuesday and Jan. 10 about insurance plans available in the Louisiana Health Insurance Marketplace.

Each presentation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library in Gonzales. They will be led by Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana. Following the discussion, attendees will receive free assistance to learn if they qualify for special enrollment through the Marketplace.

The 2023 Open Enrollment Period in the Marketplace Health Insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends Jan. 15. Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Bright Lights

The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. Teens are welcome at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to useElectroluminescent (EL) wire, tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.

Computer assistance

Sign up for a 30-minute session for a basic overview of computer usage or get answers to any questions you might have at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 or 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Assistance is available for Beginner Computer Skills; Introduction to Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, and Publisher; Email and social media; or help with electronic devices to use the library’s digital resources. All sessions will be held at the library in Gonzales.

These classes are designed for beginners, and each session is tailored to meet your needs.

To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955 and let us know how we can assist you.