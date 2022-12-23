Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team

Staff Report

A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a lease agreement to build a temporary stadium at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for the 2023 season, which begins in the spring.

"We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Baton Rouge Redsticks and the communities of Baton Rouge, Gonzales, and New Orleans," the announcement stated.

The official groundbreaking for a temporary stadium, which will be open-air, and projects to seat 8,400, is scheduled for February, with targeted completion in March.

The team plans to play in a temporary stadium for two seasons before construction begins on a permanent facility to be developed in southern Louisiana.

A new stadium will make the Redsticks and fellow UFL franchises the first spring football organizations to build their stadiums, according to the team.

As members of the UFL, the Redsticks will begin the season April 1 hosting the Mississippi Mudcats as the league returns in its third iteration.

Redsticks 2023 season tickets are currently on sale, with packages starting at $200.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, near Hwy. 30 and Interstate 10.

How to follow the United Football League and the Redsticks

The United Football League's website bills itself as America's premier spring football league. Here is a glance at how to keep track of the action in 2023.

United Football League on YouTube: youtube.com/@unitedfootballleagueufl6191

United Football League on Twitter: twitter.com/ufl_league

Redsticks on Facebook: facebook.com/redsticks225

UFL teams

The UFL's eastern conference teams are: Atlanta Wildcats, Charleston Pirates, Louisville Firebirds, Mississippi Mudcats, Pittsburgh Pioneers, Richmond Iron Horses, and Virginia Beach Destroyers.

The UFL's western conference teams are: Arkansas Twisters, Baton Rouge Redsticks, Chicago Blue Bombers, Houston Bighorns, Kansas City Kapitals, Oklahoma City Wranglers, and St. Louis Stampede.

UFL history

The UFL is a spring football league that plays an outdoor-arena brand of football from April to August, according to the league's website.

The new UFL has 14 franchises based throughout the southeast and midwest.

The league's first stint began operation in 1961 and continued until 1964. It returned in 2009 and played four seasons until 2012.

The small league, which never had more than five teams playing at a time, played most of its games in areas where the National Football League had no presence. Unlike most alternative professional leagues, the second run of the UFL played its games in the fall, pitting it against the NFL, college football, and high school football.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.