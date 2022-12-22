Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown student

Staff Report

Dutchtown High School senior Malyjah Johnson received a $1,000 scholarship from The Caroline Caelizelle Foundation, Ascension Parish Schools announced.

The scholarship was established to honor the life and continue the legacy of Caroline "CC" Smith, a former Dutchtown High student who died in a crash in June. A native of Opelousas and resident of Prairieville, she was 16 years old.

During the morning ceremony, her family received her letterman jacket from the school.

The new scholarship will always go to a December graduate at Dutchtown High.

"Caroline was a rare gem, a very special young lady with a true zest for living," the foundation's website read. "Fondly known as CC, she had an incredible smile and touched countless people of all ages with the joy that radiated within her."

For more information about the foundation and to make a donation, visit www.ccthefoundation.org.