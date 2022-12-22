Geismar man dies in two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 928 east of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish after 2 p.m. Dec. 22.

According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 62-year-old Michael Head of Geismar.

The initial investigation revealed that Head was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX headed west on Hwy. 928. At the same time, a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was headed east on Hwy. 928. For reasons still being investigated, Head crossed the center line, entered the eastbound lane, and struck the 4-Runner head-on.

Head succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to troopers. The driver of the 4-Runner was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers reminded motorists Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

"During this holiday season, please take a moment to discuss the importance of seatbelt safety with your loved ones," a spokesperson stated.