Prairieville High School set to open for fall 2024: Ascension Parish Superintendent

Staff Report

The new Prairieville High School, which would become Ascension Parish's fifth high school, is on track to open in the fall of 2024, according to Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

The superintendent shared the update on the new campus in a letter to the Ascension Parish Schools community.

He stated all stakeholders are set to explore the possibilities of revised attendance zones for schools on the east side of the parish in order to create a new feeder system for the 2024-25 school year. The parish's east side high schools currently include East Ascension in Gonzales, Dutchtown in Geismar, and St. Amant. Donaldsonville High School is on the west side.

As a suburb of Baton Rouge, parts of Ascension Parish have grown rapidly over the last several years. Alexander stated revising attendance zones is an opportunity to provide relief to overcrowded schools not only in the immediate future, but also would ensure relative balance in all schools in anticipation of continued growth.

Ascension Parish School Board public committee meetings on revised attendance zones will begin as early as April, according to Alexander.

He stated ideas and concepts will be brought to the public in scheduled town hall-style meetings over the summer.

Also, the public will be able to provide feedback on proposals via an online survey.

Alexander added the goal is to finalize the new attendance zones by late fall 2023 but no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

The campus will be able to hold up to 1,900 students.

The mascot for Prairieville High School will be the Hurricanes. School colors will be navy and green.

Construction projects updated

According to the letter, construction is complete on Donaldsonville High's roofing project and expansion of its main building should begin soon.

St. Amant High's roofing project is under construction. Demolition is nearing completion at East Ascension High School, and their new main building is anticipated to open in the fall of 2024.

The design team is working on Design Development drawings for St. Amant Primary's classroom addition and St. Amant Middle's classroom building renovations and mechanical upgrades. T

he preconstruction manager is working with the design team on renovations at Gonzales Middle School.

Construction is 85 percent complete on Dutchtown Middle's classroom renovations and mechanical upgrades as well as Lowery Middle's library and teachers' lounge upgrades.

The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing wetlands mitigation for Dutchtown High's rear exit to Carrie Lane. Construction is progressing for the new Prairieville High School and is on time to be completed by Fall 2024.

Graduation dates set for Ascension Parish schools

Graduation nights have been scheduled as follows: St. Amant High on May 10, East Ascension High on May 11, and both Donaldsonville High and Dutchtown High on May 12.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.