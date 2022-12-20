Two women suspected in theft of over $1,000 in clothing, electronics

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives reported they were working to identify two female suspects in relation to a theft of more than $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart location in Prairieville.

Charges may include felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to an APSO release.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.