Ascension Parish Utilities encourages preparation for cold weather

Staff Report

Ascension Parish expects freezing temperatures from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

To better prepare for this weather, parish government has asked customers to wrap external piping, take action to prevent frozen or broken lines, and voluntarily conserve water.

Excessive demand on our system from dripping pipes and fractured/freeze-impacted lines could lead to low pressure and boil water advisories, a spokesperson said in a news release.

"If you must drip, please only drip faucets and not allow a continuous stream of running water. Remain proactive by taking shorter showers and conserving water when washing dishes and clothes to reduce the likelihood of shortages," the spokesperson stated.

To report broken lines within the system, contact the after-hours line at (225) 210-3030.