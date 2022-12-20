Ascension Parish president warns of upcoming freezing weather

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment cautioned residents in anticipation of subfreezing temperatures, which are expected to impact the parish, coupled with forecasted precipitation which may include freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures in Ascension Parish are expected to be in the upper teens the night of Dec. 22.

Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD #1 are urging their water customers and everyone to prepare for the expected freezing temperatures in the coming days. Customers are urged to protect exposed pipes and to help conserve water by not running faucets beyond a slow drip during freezing times. People also are encouraged to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in.

“Remember the Five Ps,” said Cointment. “Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.”

What to expect for the freeze

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans: "A frigid arctic airmass will plummet into the northern Gulf coast Friday into the weekend. Low temperatures and in the teens with wind chills in the single digits will be likely Friday morning. Key messages: Plummeting temperatures and high winds is expected to deliver dangerously cold wind chills. WInd chills in the single digits to even below zero at times for northern areas will be dangerous if outdoors early Friday."

According to NWS, here is what to expect for Saturday: "Staying very cold on into Saturday. A frigid arctic airmass settles into the area lasting into the upcoming weekend. Friday night Saturday morning lows in the teens again with continued dangerous cold wind chills in the teens to single digits. Highs may break above freezing Saturday afternoon but still downright cold."

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.