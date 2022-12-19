Marucci Sports plans development in Geismar

Staff Report

Louisiana-based sporting goods brand Marucci Sports announced plans to expand its footprint into the Geismar area of Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, the company plans to develop its 100,000 square foot distribution center at Industrial Drive and Hwy. 30 in Geismar.

The building is a focal point of the new Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park, the release read.

The bustling Hwy. 30 corridor is home to many Ascension Parish businesses, and has access to nearby Interstate 10 in Gonzales, as well as the Mississippi River and the Baton Rouge area.

According to the release, Marucci and its other brands have outgrown its existing distribution capacity at its Siegen Lane location in Baton Rouge.

The distribution center will include a climate-controlled warehouse that will accommodate product racking, larger truck courts, 32-foot to 40-foot eve heights, and many dock doors.

“This expansion is vital to our continued success. This new facility will allow us to gain efficiencies and fuel our mission of getting the best gear into the hands of today’s elite athletes,” stated Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Marucci Sports.

Marucci Sports’ headquarters will remain on McCann Drive, flanked by the Marucci Clubhouse, a baseball and softball training facility and retail store, facing Siegen Lane.

Product testing and innovation will remain at headquarters, with the addition of the Baseball Performance Lab, and Marucci’s wood bat manufacturing operation.

"Marucci started in Baton Rouge," he added. "We began cutting bats in a backyard shed and have grown into the most used bat in the Big Leagues. This community has shown immense support and we’re committed to investing in the Capital Area Region.”

Louisiana remains the hub for Marucci’s family of brands. Marucci acquired Victus Sports in 2017, Carpenter Trade in 2018, and Lizard Skins in 2021.

The company, founded in 2009, hopes the latest expansion will allow it to keep up with demand and positions them for continued growth and future acquisitions.

