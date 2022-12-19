Heavens Care holds second annual toy giveaway in Gonzales

Staff Report

A Gonzales nonprofit made sure children in the area could enjoy presents under the tree this Christmas.

Heavens Care hosted its second annual Spirit of Giving toy giveaway event for approved applicants on Dec. 18 at its office on Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.

"This is our second annual Spirit of Giving. It's about giving back to those in need in our community," Heavens Care executive director Danyell Henriques said.

This year the organization tripled the number of applications we received over last year.

Heavens Care is a 100 percent donation-based charity. It operates solely on the donations of the individuals and businesses within the Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston parishes.