Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20

Staff Report

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.

For more information, contact the Gonzales Health Unit at 225-644-4582.