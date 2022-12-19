BASF raises $83,000 for United Way at golf tournament

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

BASF hosted its annual golf tournament in November, supporting Capital Area United Way, raising $83,000.

The money raised will be used to support the needs of Ascension Parish’s residents. BASF supports United Way through a traditional employee giving campaign, as well as numerous fundraisers, volunteer projects and event sponsorships that assist military veterans and promote leadership initiatives tailored to women.

During the 2021-22 United Way campaign, BASF and its employees donated nearly $300,000 to the Capital Area United Way, earning the Geismar sites the achievement of Top 25 Workplace Campaign and Top 25 Current Year Support at United Way’s Annual Meeting in July.