Lottery ticket nets $100,000 at Lamendola's in Gonzales

Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales sold a $100,000 scratch-off ticket to a lucky winner.

The Christmas season will be a merry one for the winner of the 20X ticket, which sells for $5, according to the Louisiana Lottery. The odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080, the lottery reported.

Lamendola's, located at 116 W. Ascension St., Gonzales, recently announced it was undergoing an expansion of its deli section.

No Louisiana-based drawings on Christmas

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation also announced that there will be no Pick 3, Pick 4 or Pick 5 drawings on Dec. 25, which is Christmas Day.

In accordance with Lottery policy, no drawings for Louisiana-based games take place on Christmas Day or Easter Sunday. Lottery offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 as well as for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. Tickets for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 purchased after the draw break on Dec. 24 will be valid for their next regularly scheduled drawing on Dec. 26.

Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, multidraw tickets will automatically skip the Dec. 25 date. In addition, advanced plays for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 will not be available for this date.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. For security purposes, players are strongly encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately after purchasing. The Lottery also encourages anyone who has a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867.

