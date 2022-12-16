Ascension Parish animal shelter seeks donations as cold weather sets in

Staff Report

After the first day of winter Dec. 21, forecasters expect a trend of cold temperatures in south Louisiana.

Ahead of the winter chill, Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, has been preparing to keep its facility warm with diesel heaters, heat lamps, and blankets.

Cara's House has been asking for donations as cold weather supplies are needed this time of year. The shelter could use laundry detergent to wash the blankets and monetary assistance to keep the diesel heaters running throughout the cold nights.

According to a social media post, the shelter has been tasked with keeping 140 dogs warm during the winter season.

Cara's House suggested items could be purchased locally at several stores. Items can also be shipped or dropped off to the shelter, which is located at 9894 Airline Highway, Sorrento, LA 70778.

The shelter relies on the public's support to provide the best care for animals. For more ways to donate, see the Cara's House website at carashouse.com.

